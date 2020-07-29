Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff
For the first time in my life I have become involved in a political race. I have agreed to participate based on my overwhelming belief in the candidate. It is my pleasure to introduce you to Bart Olson who is running for Sheriff. Many of you already know Bart as he has been an integral member of this community. Bart and his wife Brenda have been family friends for many years. They are exemplary parents and community members. With Bart’s years of involvement in the community I am encouraged by the accountability, integrity and experience he will bring to the role of Sheriff.
The upcoming needs of the Sheriff’s Department are in need of a progressive leader. As a community member, I am aware Kittitas County is growing rapidly. Amongst the growth, we are faced with potential rising crime rates, increased potential of local disaster, and increasing visitors in need of assistance from our search and rescue teams. Not to mention the need to have a solid revenue based correctional facility is imperative.
All this to say, Bart Olson, will make an incredible Sheriff for Kittitas County. He spent his time continuously anticipating how to make his staff and his department at the Washington State Patrol better. He does this with community safety at the forefront. This county would be honored to have Bart Olson at the helm of the Sheriff’s Department.
I ask you to be an active member of the community, like Bart Olson, and vote for him as our next Sheriff. Be proud knowing your choice will be selecting a forward-thinking individual who brings the love of his county and pride for the department and community he will serve. Bart Olson, A SHERIFF FOR YOU!