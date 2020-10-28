In response to Candidate Olsen’s negative campaigning.
Mr. Olsen was not called out because he questioned decisions made by our current Sheriff, but because of his hypocrisy and intentional distortion of the facts. The case cited by Olsen was investigated. The deputy was not intoxicated, had not violated any laws and put no one at risk. He used poor judgment and violated policy. Considering recommendations from supervisors and field training officers, Fair Labor Standards, Civil Service Regulations and Collective Bargaining Agreements, Sheriff Myers imposed a two-week suspension without pay, alcohol evaluation and one-year probation.
Sheriff Myers' first official act, five hours after being sworn in as Sheriff, was to hold a deputy accountable. Sheriff Myers provided all the documents to Olsen when requested. Instead of reporting the facts to the voters, Olsen left out 60% of the information and intentionally misrepresented the rest. Olsen claimed deputies are not properly trained, stating an interrogation issue would set a killer free, endangering the community.
The facts: The detective properly advised the defendant of his rights, but failed to adequately clarify if he wanted to talk. Defendant said he didn't, then he said he did. He did not confess to any killings and was not released into the community. He was sent to prison for nine years and the murder investigation is ongoing. Olsen claims he has "Superior Training", and will mentor and teach officers. Yet just last year he was disciplined for violating training mandates and WSP Policy while illegally searching a motorist’s vehicle. Troopers on scene had to call him out.
Yes, subordinate officers had to stop their supervisor, Sergeant Olsen, from continuing to violate the Search & Seizure Laws.
Olsen questions the Sheriff’s judgment, yet it was he, Olsen, who yelled for a deputy to use a Taser on a naked, handcuffed, mental health patient who was resisting being taken to the hospital. The deputy refused. It was Olsen who violated WSP Policies, resulting in the serious bodily injury to a motorist, "for speeding".
These are the types of law enforcement actions that have resulted in the cry for police reform. Sheriff Myers demonstrates judgment, accountability and transparency, no lip service.