To the Editor:
My husband, Terry, and I are supporting Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff.
We have known him to be honest and personable and has a standard of transparent and consistent enforcement of the law during his 25 years with the Washington State Patrol.
He has been a resident of the valley for many years and he knows the county’s geography, the citizens and will bring a fresh look at consistent officer coverage, training and accountability. He has promised proactive enforcement of illegal substance enforcement and to protect our community from violent or theft crimes.
Several citizens of Kittitas County, including Gene Dana, encouraged him to run. We are confident that he has the leadership skills to give for a safe community.
Thank you for your time.
Lynda Powers
Ellensburg