Bart Olson has qualities needed as Kittitas County Sheriff
To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Bart Olson for Sheriff of Kittitas County. Bart’s long history (25 years) with the Washington State Patrol uniquely qualifies him as the candidate of choice for the leadership role of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department. From that experience, Bart understands the need and importance of continual training of his officers as well as the importance of establishing and maintaining protocols that deal with ordinary and extraordinary situations. This will assure that the officers training will be current and assure accountability throughout the department.
In addition to experience it is also important to understand the qualities that make a successful leader. Bart is a willing listener and very approachable, two things that are important in the short and long term operation of the department. It is important that all staff and subordinates feel that they can discuss issues with their leader and that they will be heard.
As sheriff, one must be decisive. Bart is decisive but also thoughtful, empathic, rational, as well as being clear in his reasoning.
The ultimate responsibility of the sheriff’s office is the safety and protection of the community. Due to his honesty, integrity and professionalism, I feel Bart is imminently qualified to accept this deep responsibility.
Mark Siks
Ellensburg