I’m voting Bart Olson for Sheriff. Having spent 30 years working with the Kittitas County Sheriff I’ve witnessed good times and bad. Bart Olson is a much needed breathe of fresh air to the Sheriff’s Office and is exactly what this county needs to grow. We’re seeing a surge of growth and with it comes a growth in challenges.
Bart Olson is committed to representing this county at the highest level and brings with him 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Washington State Patrol. It’s really no wonder the previous two Sheriffs of Kittitas County both came from careers with the Washington State Patrol since that agency trains its staff with a future vision. Bart Olson is not just looking at the problems we currently face in the county but also the problems and challenges the future brings with it.
Bart Olson also brings with him sensibility that is grounded in the needs and safety of the community and the staff of the Sheriffs office. Don’t question the safety and future of Kittitas County. Vote for Bart Olson and be confident it’s the right choice.