To the Editor:
We live in an amazing place. Whether you have been here since birth or moved here recently, we all can agree that Kittitas County is a great place to live. Jim Huckabay is right on when he calls it Paradise. Yet amazing as it is, our county has its challenges. We have wildfires, floods, lost hikers, the effects of large numbers of visitors and yes, crime. Law enforcement plays a key role in dealing with these challenges and maintaining a level of order for Kittitas County. They are the ones that keep us safe.
Our local law enforcement delivering on their promise cannot happen by accident. In order for any of our law enforcement agencies to deliver fair, effective justice and public safety services, the right tone must be set from the top. It takes a leader with integrity, accountability and dedication to the community. In November, we vote for Kittitas County Sheriff. Bart Olson is the right kind of leader to deliver on law enforcement’s promise to keep Kittitas County the Paradise that we all know and love.
Bart Olson, his wife Brenda and daughter Madelynn have been great family friends for many years. Bart is one of the most upstanding people we have had the pleasure of knowing. When you meet him, you know right away that he is genuinely interested in what you have to say. He is a friend that you can always count on to lend a hand and he truly cares about people. Bart has made Kittitas County his home since 1991. He lives and works here, fishes and hunts here and has become an important member of our community.
Having just retired from a long successful career with the WSP, Bart cares deeply about the mission of law enforcement and the officers carrying out that mission. We know several law enforcement professionals that Bart has worked with and they all have a tremendous amount of respect for Bart’s character and contributions to the profession.
Bart Olson would make a great sheriff. He is intelligent, honest, personable and hard working. He will deliver the integrity, accountability and dedication that the Sheriff’s office needs to keep Kittitas County the Paradise that we have come to know and love. He has our vote and we hope he’ll have yours. He truly is a Sheriff for you.
Kristy (Helleson) Ehrman
Ellensburg