This letter is in support of Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff.
During my 12 years in the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office and my 20 years as the Judge of the Lower Kittitas County District Court, I was privileged to have extensive contact with most of the law enforcement officers who worked in Kittitas County between 1979 and 2011. Of all of the law enforcement officers I worked with over the years, Bart Olson stands out as a man who is uniquely qualified to be the next Kittitas County Sheriff.
It has been my experience that people enter the world of law enforcement for a wide variety of reasons. Over the years it was always clear to me that Bart Olson served with distinction as a Washington State Patrol Trooper, and then as a Sergeant of the Washington State Patrol, for the very best of reasons. He is a person who earnestly wants our justice system to be the best that it can be.
Bart has the leadership skills, the experience, the courage and the perseverance to make the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office as effective as it needs to be. I encourage you to vote for Bart Olson for Sheriff.
Judge Thomas A. Haven (Retired)