To the Editor:
Like most of you, I missed not having the Rodeo this past weekend. It’s a time when everywhere you look the cowboy hat can be seen. I’d like to talk about another type of hat, that worn by the Washington State Patrol.
Retired WSP Sergeant Bart Olson, candidate for Kittitas County Sheriff, has worn this hat for the past 25 years. That’s a hat that comes with a premier law enforcement agency. However, it’s what’s underneath the hat that’s really important. It’s an understatement to say how fortunate we are to have Bart Olson throw his “hat” into the ring in this election for sheriff.
Seldom in my 51 years here in the valley have we had a candidate so qualified for the job. The law enforcement training, proven management skills assigned to both Snohomish and Kittitas counties as sergeant, District 6 Trooper of the Year, Interdication Trooper for Washington State in 2010, finishing his career by leading his group of Ellensburg Troopers to Detachment of the Year and too many professional recognitions to mention.
In fact, it’s no small irony that our last elected sheriff here in Kittitas County was also a “retired” WSP Sergeant coming into office. I’d like to thank Gene Dana for encouraging Bart to run for the office and I respect that he is “looking out for his own” in his support for Bart’s opponent. The facts remain, the training, the years of leadership as Sergeant, the exposure to the entire state law enforcement dynamics, the diverse population perspectives as seen throughout the entire state and the balance of judgement in executing the duties of the office of sheriff all are tremendously enhanced with Bart’s 25 years of experience with the WSP.
We are fortunate to live here in Kittitas County. Bart discovered this before he moved here in 1991 to attend CWU and begin his career in law enforcement with the KCSO. Kittitas County is rapidly growing, it’s arguably a more diverse place. One thing remains, the most basic need of law enforcement. These basic needs are a complex ‘mine field’ of issues to balance. The skill set to provide this balance of perspective, the training for our protection and leadership needed for the office of sheriff clearly make Bart Olson the most qualified candidate for Kittitas County Sheriff.
Mitch Williams
Ellensburg