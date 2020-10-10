As a retired law enforcement officer with 37 years experience in the profession (four years military police, three years municipal police officer in state of Florida and 30 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Omaha, Nebraska), I have experience in all facets of the police profession and believe I am qualified to address the qualifications of my friend Bart Olson for the position of sheriff of Kittitas County.
I have known Bart Olson for about 10 years and have found him to be an honest, hard-working law enforcement officer who had 25 years experience with the Washington State Patrol and was in a command position at the time of his retirement in May of 2020.
Bart Olson is a graduate of Central Washington University and holds a degree in criminal justice. Bart is a graduate of the Washington State Patrol Training Academy and has attended many other police training sessions.
Bart Olson is well trained in all areas of law enforcement and would bring a very high level of competence and professionalism to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department. He is well qualified to be the next sheriff and deserves your vote.
Lt. Patrick F. Grindle, (DCSO, Retired)