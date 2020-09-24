To the Editor:
As a former Kittitas County Superior Court Judge, Deputy Prosecutor, and Deputy Corner, having served on the Ellensburg City Council, and having been married to a Washington State Trooper in the Ellensburg Detachment, I had the unique opportunity to work with and know law enforcement officers across agencies throughout the county.
Many of them I considered friends. Serving the citizens of Kittitas County were the best years of my over 25-year legal career, and I continue to be invested in doing what I can do to assure that all people are treated fairly and equitably under the law. It is with that goal in mind that I write in support of Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff.
In this time of intense pressure and scrutiny on law enforcement, growing diversity and continued growth in the county, it is critical that the county’s law enforcement agencies be led by individuals who are forward thinking, introspective, humble, collaborative, and able to listen, especially to vulnerable communities.
You need a leader who puts service above self, is transparent, and accountable. Bart knows how important good training, support, and communication are to building an agency that can be trusted and respected. In the unfortunate event that you or someone you care about is victimized, or has strayed, you should be assured that the justice system, starting with its law enforcement officers, will treat all involved with compassion and competence, swiftly and judiciously, and fairly without favoritism.
In an intimate community like Kittitas County, this requires a person of great integrity and discipline. For all of these reasons, one candidate is worthy of your vote, Bart Olson.
Margaret Penny (fka Sowards)
Mercer Island