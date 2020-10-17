Things sure have changed in the last year. The world has struggled to cope with a virus which has changed how we are conducting life. These changes have been widespread and more importantly they have been local. Racial injustice protests have gripped the nation and yet we stay the course. All this to say, change is inevitable. What is most important is the course of that change and how we handle it.
Bart Olson will not allow the Sheriff’s Office to just continue on a path that restricts positive and necessary changes in law enforcement. Bart Olson will bring the change needed in the Sheriff’s Office. He is progressive, open minded and willing to make the hard calls. I appreciate his dedication to value the work and sacrifices officers make while holding those who step outside the boundaries of appropriate actions accountable. If we want to see positive and progressive changes within law enforcement, Bart Olson is the person we need as Kittitas County Sheriff.