I had a conversation with a gentleman in Cle Elum a few months ago. He noticed the ‘Bart Olson for Sheriff’ sticker on the back of my vehicle. He asked me if I knew Bart, and I replied that I’ve known Bart since our CWU days in the early 90’s.
This man was a state transportation worker, charged with maintenance of I-90 for many years. He said to me, “I love that guy. So good at what he does, always there when we need him, always willing to help.” He was speaking to Bart Olson the Washington State Patrol Sergeant.
Most who have come to know and work with Bart (I’ve been in community corrections for over 20 years) feel the same way — because it’s true. This letter isn’t going to disparage our appointed Sheriff – but simply point out that Bart Olson represents the best of our community.
Local, involved, straightforward, honest, non-political, experienced. Bart will always be considered a cops’ cop — but he also fundamentally believes that all criminal justice personnel must be held to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity. This has permeated his entire career, and will serve our community well when he is elected Sheriff.