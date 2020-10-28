In June of this year, after a 25-year career, my husband, Bart Olson, retired as Sergeant from the WSP. While working in law enforcement, he has helped more people and won more distinguished awards than he will ever tell you. He will modestly say he was just doing what he was hired to do. During his career, he undoubtedly saved hundreds of lives by stopping more than 700 impaired drivers and was involved in more than 1,000 drug possession, delivery and investigation cases. He has performed life-saving measures to injured motorists, comforted those dying, carried deceased children, notified next of kin and provided a listening ear to those in need.
As a fellow officer and supervisor, he has worked shoulder to shoulder with other officers and deputies. He has spent several hours training, coaching and helping those under his supervision. He made difficult, but necessary, supervisory decisions. We have had long discussions on how law enforcement is a tough business filled with decisions based on judgments that must be made quickly. It is an ever-changing dangerous profession and one that requires continual training, accountability and transparency. Bart has always emphasized when mistakes are made by law enforcement or accusations made against anyone in law enforcement, it must be brought to light to learn from it and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.
I have been married to Bart for over 25 years and have watched him pour his heart and soul into his job to protect all of us. I have supported him by listening to sad stories, hearing about people in need and people dying because of bad decisions. I have learned about poor decisions made by other supervisors, deputies, officers and other agencies that have put citizens and officers at risk. Yet, I took great comfort knowing Bart had continuously received the highest level of training from the WSP.
I am very proud of this man. He is a caring and faithful husband, an amazing dad and has been an outstanding officer. He has earned his retirement. I want to be selfish and hold him close. However, because I grew up here, our daughter was born and raised here and we love this county, like many of you, I support and trust my husband to take the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to the level this county deserves.