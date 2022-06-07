...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises
along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in
some areas along the river.
* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.
Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of
Northwestern Kittitas County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Letter: Be informed about what programs a levy supports
There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the Ellensburg School District’s budget and the use of the levy. I have studied how school funding works, and would pass some information along to you. The state of Washington has in our Constitution that we will provide for education for all the kids who reside in the state. They do take the liberty to define what that education is. They fund, what they call, “Basic Education.” That includes English, math, science, health, civics, CTE, and physical education. Then they give local districts the right to ask their residents what extra experiences they want their kids to have by funding a levy to support those choices.
Our levy does support the things we value in this community. We have amazing music, vocal and instrumental. That is all funded by the levy. The incredible plays and musicals our schools put on are all funded by the levy. Librarians are funded by the levy. They are not covered by the definition of “basic education.” I’m sure most of you have gone to watch football, basketball, cross country or another of the sports our kids can participate in. Sports are funded by the levy. I don’t know how much I spent at the spaghetti dinners to fund fifth-grade camp, but it was a lot. That is now funded by the levy, as is the trip to the San Juans for the sixth-graders.
Voting down the levy will only hurt our kids. I know we like to complain about everything, and we are very good at it, but please be informed about what you are saying. If you have questions about the budget, call the district office and ask the people who know. They are very willing to share.