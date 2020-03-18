To the Editor:

To be doing good deeds is man’s/woman's most glorious task. All of our incredibly important community businesses are shut down for two weeks. In a small rural area, our local businesses are critical. Also, they are our friends and family. 

My challenge to everyone is to purchase a gift certificate from one or more of them. Choose your favorite restaurant, hair salon or barber, gift shop, art gallery, or other service industry during or right after this two week period. Then don't use it unless you are NOT getting paid by your employer during the shutdown period.

I believe if we all purchase minimally one gift certificate, we can keep our local businesses financially solvent. Please share this message with your friends and family members. Please contact businesses ahead of time, purchase a gift certificate online, or wait until they reopen as we need to respect the social distancing orders. 

A few of my favorites have online gift cards available: Gallery One (a community GEM!) link to online gift certificates: http://www.gallery-one.org/gift-certificates/. Cornerstone Pie link to online gift certificate: https://squareup.com/gift/PH951819J5RS2/order; I wasn't able to find all of my favorite places online but be resourceful! Many provide contact information on their websites. Stay healthy! 

Cathy Bambrick

Ellensburg

