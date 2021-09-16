Support Local Journalism


To the Editor,

I'm running for Roslyn City Council Position #7, and found out yesterday that I cannot participate in the Kittitas League of Women Voters' non-partisan Candidate's Nights.

Why?

Because, when the League contacted my opponent, they "never heard from Nolan Walter Weis." When Mr. Weis refuses to participate, I cannot.

Candidate Nights are put on by the League, in collaboration with the Ellensburg Daily Record and the North Kittitas County Tribune. These events allow all of us to hear and see opposing candidates answer the same questions, in the same amount of time. Over the last three months, all candidates for contested positions received the same requests to participate.

I think it is critical Roslyn's voters hear the differences in Mr. Weis' and my own opinions about, and visions for, Roslyn's future. From us. In a non-partisan forum. You have lost this opportunity.

My goal is to make Roslyn, via the Council, a place where all Roslyn’s citizens participate in shaping our community’s future. It’s not about agreeing, it’s about contributing. I look forward to hearing from you.

Email: listening@voteforellie.com

https://www.voteforellie.com

Our City, Our Voices

Ellie Belew

Roslyn

Comments

