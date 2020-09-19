To the Editor:
Are we a republic or a democracy?
Benjamin Franklin said: “A Republic if we can keep it.”
A republican form of government is “rule of law” — the law is the Constitution here in the United States. A democracy is a rule by the majority, which enables a “mob rule.”
Samuel Adams: “A democracy never lasts long, it’s soon waste, exhausts and murders itself. There was never a democracy that did not commit suicide.”
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
U.S. Constitution Article 4 Section 4: The United States shall guarantee every state in the Union a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion, and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.
John Adams: “The moment that idea is admitted into society, that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, and that there is not a force of Law and public Justice to protect it, and are key and tyranny commence. Property must be sacred or Liberty cannot exist.”
Look at what is happening to our democratically controlled cities?
Article 6: The senators and representatives before mentioned, and the members of the several State legislatures, and all executive and judicial officers, both of the United States and several states, shall be bound by oath, or affirmation, to support this Constitution … .
Ask yourself this question: Are these people that we elect to hold positions or office in our government, competent to represent us with the law they swear to uphold? Have they passed a test to show people that they are competent to represent us with the law and swear to uphold and protect? The answer is no.
With all the bureaucracy, regulations, various administrative laws, are questionable regarding if they pass the test of our Constitution, so this next statement by Thomas Jefferson is true regarding our Constitution: The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so they will not become the legalized version of the first.
It is a shame that if you talk and hold the Constitution high in your views, you are basically considered a right-wing radical. Wake up, America.
Dave Bridgeman
Cle Elum