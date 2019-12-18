As much as I appreciate the thoughts behind and efforts of the volunteers at Mercer Creek Church when it comes to the Salvation Army bell-ringing project, I really miss seeing the regular folks who used to man the kettles at the stores around town.
I don't at all mind that they did it for what I'm sure is a small amount of pay. I'm guessing that the income at this time of year was so very much wanted and appreciated. It actually feels kinda scroogey to me to take that away from people who need the income for a not necessarily real notion that volunteerism is always better.
I recognize that maybe there's more to the story and that perhaps there weren't enough folks signing up for that role anymore, but it wasn't until I read the article in the recent Daily Record that I realized I haven't been hearing the bells at the store this season and it's very much missed. I vote that if the project is missed by those who used to do it (for pay) that the opportunity be given back to them.