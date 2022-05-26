To the Editor:
It’s too costly to require solar installations (PV) on new construction!
While Washington state currently doesn’t require any PV installations on new construction, pundits and building professionals often decry cost as a barrier to mandated clean home energy generation.
Fortunately, California has a solar energy code in place for buildings, and we can learn from them. Here’s the California Energy Code document of FAQs:
Question: On the average, the new PV requirements will add about $8,400 to the cost of a single-family home. Wouldn’t that make homeownership less affordable?
Answer: No. A home with solar costs less to own than one without. The benefits of solar outweigh its costs, such that the new homeowner is saving money from day one in the home.
Question: The larger utility-scale PV systems cost about half as much as onsite PV systems. Would it be more cost-effective to install the less expensive utility-scale PV systems?
Answer: In pursuing a diverse set of energy and environmental policies to simultaneously save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must use all available options, including utility-scale and onsite PV systems. These approaches are complementary and not mutually exclusive. Both options reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and present unique opportunities and challenges.
Some of the challenges for utility-scale PV systems include acquiring large plots of land (which may also negatively impact wildlife habitat) and installing substantial transmission and distribution lines. Also required is transformer infrastructure and expensive environmental impact reports.
Consequently, onsite or rooftop PV systems have numerous benefits. They reduce CO2 emissions from building loads and do not require land acquisition (the roof is existing and available for PV deployment at no additional cost) or additional transmission and distribution infrastructure because the system is close to the load it serves. As part of a local distributed energy resource (DER) system, an onsite PV system, once coupled with smart inverters, demand response, and a battery storage system, can enhance grid reliability and resilience. The benefits of a DER system also include providing voltage regulation and improved reliability during grid failures, natural disasters, and wildfires. Further, the distributed nature of small generation systems reduces the grid’s overall vulnerability to cyberattacks.
Kittitas County and Ellensburg could amend local codes which would include rooftop PV generation as a requirement on new construction. Homeowners will benefit directly, as will our regional electric grid network.
Meghan Anderson
Ellensburg