Best to refer to ‘experts’ in their actual field of study
Kent DaVault says that in deciding what is true, we must consult many wells of information. I agree. However, I fear he is not practicing what he preaches. Mr. DaVault lumps together “CNN, PBS, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN” as just one well. I count six wells there. Just because they are all “mainstream media” doesn’t make them “one well”.
Mr. DaVault also fails to follow a key principle of critical thinking (which I’ve taught for 14 years at CWU): you have to know who your experts are. You shouldn’t take your accountant’s opinion on whether that rash means you have shingles. Or your doctor’s opinion on whether your business expenses are tax-deductible.
Mr. DaVault quotes a review by one Don Trubshaw of Bjorn Lomborg’s book on climate change. According to Trubshaw’s blog, his Ph.D. is in education. So we should take his opinions on climate science with a pretty big grain of salt. (Ditto for Lomborg, whose Ph.D. is in political science.)
Mr. DaVault also quotes a paper on mRNA vaccines by “Stephanie Seneff from MIT.” Seneff is indeed at MIT, in computer science. This makes her an expert … on computer science. Not on immunology, or even biology. (You might wonder how she got published in a peer-reviewed immunology journal, then. Answer: look up “predatory journals.”)
My point isn’t that we should just accept everything the experts tell us without reflection. But we should certainly think about which people are the real experts.