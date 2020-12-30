Beware of implications of
proposed medical care mergerTo the Editor:
We get our primary health care locally, but we go to Virginia Mason in Seattle for specialty care not available here (as several other families we know). In fact, if you go to our ER you may be sent sent to Virginia Mason (by ambulance or airlift.) if you need care beyond their capacity.
Recently, I learned that Virginia Mason is in merger talks with Catholic Healthcare Initiatives (CHI) Franciscan. This potential merger impacts all Virginia Mason patients, no matter where they get care. You may not be alarmed, but if you rely on secular healthcare, are not Catholic, or simply support reproductive, end-of-life and LGBTQ+ related care, you should be!
Why? Because this merger will require Virginia Mason to follow specific “Ethical and Religious Directives (ERDs)” that forbid many reproductive care services (contraception or abortion, for any reason, tubal ligation, in vitro fertilization, or vasectomy etc.) not to mention care for LGBTQ+ patients anywhere in Washington.
What about end-of-life choices? Many people have health care directives to guide end-of-life decisions. As citizens, we passed the Death with Dignity Act in 2008, enabling a terminally ill adult to request medication allowing them to die on their own terms. Yet under a CHI-dominated health care system doctors cannot provide support for your wishes. CHI’s ERDs impact palliative care too, preferring “Redemptive Suffering “ for dying patients over comfort care as practiced by Hospice. See https://www.livebinders.com/b/2735502 for details.
If you choose to live (and die) under such restrictions, that is your right. Just tell your doctor. But, it is my right to choose otherwise.
You may think the solution is just to go to a different facility, but this merger decreases the number of secular care hospitals available in our state. The UW Medical Center and Harborview will be the only ones left in King County, because Swedish Hospital has already merged with CHI/Franciscan.
This merger is imminent. Don’t wait. Please, take action to protect access to secular health care in Washington. Tell lawmakers to support legislation that ensures patients have access to quality, affordable, comprehensive secular health care. Write the Washington state Attorney General. Tell him how you feel about being subject to religious dominated health care. Ask Governor Inslee to put a moratorium on health care systems mergers now. In the midst of the pandemic is no time to limit access to secular health care.