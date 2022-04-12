While I’m writing in response to Larry Cory’s letter (‘Not progress if it’s what God calls detestable’), this letter is not to or for Mr. Cory. Since the Scriptures came into being people have used them to support and defend their bigotry (slavery, prohibition against interracial marriage, and other forms of racism, the oppression of women, etc.) and I won’t cast my pearls of time and energy in that direction.
Instead, I’m writing to those he claims are detestable in the sight of God: I assure you that you are not.
Mr. Cory referenced several passages from the Bible, but I note that he left out that passage which claims to be the highest law given to us, the law that sums up every law and every piece of wisdom given by the prophets: the law of love.
Matthew 22 quotes Jesus as saying “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets.”
And Galatians 5 states, “For the whole law is fulfilled in one word: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself,’” after also saying, “For freedom Christ has set us free”.
I could write at length about the pitiful translation Mr. Cory used in his quotes, which misrepresents the original text and imposes the bias of the translators (see Kathy Baldock’s Walking the Bridgeless Canyon, among others). Instead I will ask a question:
If loving God and neighbor encompasses the whole of the law, how does being queer violate it?
It is notable that young people who are gay, bisexual, or transgender experience lower rates of depression and suicide if their families and churches affirm them. If we are to judge a tree by its fruit, then the good tree is the one that understands God’s children come in a beautiful variety, and allows and encourages them to live authentically as who they know themselves to be.
I sat in church this morning (Ellensburg United Methodist), holding the hand of my partner, a woman. Despite Mr. Cory’s rhetoric, you don’t have to choose between who you are and the God who made you. You are loved.