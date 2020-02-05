I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage all voters in the Kittitas School District to vote for the school bond on or before Feb. 11, 2020.
I’m Gary Bye and have been pastoring the past six years at New Life Church in Kittitas. During that time, I’ve learned that we are blessed to have excellent schools in Kittitas. I’ve also had the opportunity to observe significant facility needs at the elementary school. Current crowding leaves little room for the anticipated student growth over the next 20 years. More significantly, in today’s environment, the two-building layout makes it more challenging to ensure student safety.
The proposed bond would allow for the demolition of the unused old high school and the current primary building (grades K-2). The primary building would then be re-built as part of the intermediate building (grades 3-5). All the students would then be housed under one roof with more easily controlled access in a building better suited for the anticipated growth.
Sure, but how much will that raise my taxes? That’s the good news. The proposed bond is $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value and will replace the secondary school bond (of $1 per $1,000 of assessed value) which expires next year. In other words, if you vote for this bond your taxes will ultimately go up 16 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value. How much does that practically mean in dollars and cents? If your home is assessed at $250,000 your taxes will go up $40 a year, or $3.33 a month. Less than $4/month seems a small price to pay to help set up our elementary school for safety and success.
Thank you for voting for the Kittitas school bond.
Pastor - New Life Church, Kittitas