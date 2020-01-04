One wonders what the thinking is behind Senator Cantwell, Senator Murray and Representative Schrier voting for Trump’s military budget of $738 billion. The Pentagon has already spent over a trillion dollars on the war in Afghanistan, a war that should never have happened. Another war that never should have happened in Iraq is responsible for the deaths, some say, of a million people. And to top it off, the Pentagon is so incompetent that it has failed to complete an audit in years, which they are legally obligated to do. Funds running in the trillions have not been accounted for.
How will we pay for this military budget? It will be by cutting programs to address the climate crisis, the country’s crumbling infrastructure, the health care system and the myriad of other problems. The military and the wars they make is indeed an insane racket at our expense and at the expense of the world’s future.
It seems that both the Democrats and the Republicans are servants of the military industrial complex.