Brave Angels organization looks to improve understanding
I appreciated the column in Thursday’s paper “A conversation on rebuilding trust,” since I emphatically share the author’s concern about the negative consequences of our society’s increased polarization and distrust, both in the ability of our governmental leaders to work together for the benefit of all of us, and in the decreased civility in our day-to-day human interactions.
So I wanted to let the community know about another organization trying to reduce polarization: Braver Angels. Founded in 2016, Braver Angels seeks to “bring Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic. … Our objective is to move Americans from hatred or disdain to respect and appreciation” for those on the other side of the partisan divide.
How? Braver Angels sponsors skills workshops to learn how to have an empathetic conversation, clarifying differences while preserving the relationships between us; debates on contentious topics, not with the goal of establishing who’s right and who’s wrong, but with the goal of better understanding the other side’s point of view; One to One Conversations across Differences (liberal/conservative; rural/urban; young/old; or across different racial/ethnic groups); and more.
Currently, all activities are on Zoom, so they are easily available no matter where you live. We have recently formed an Eastern and Central Washington Braver Angels Alliance (a chapter of the national organization), and some day may be able to host in-person events as well.
Since its founding, Braver Angels has been structured with equal leadership from “Reds” and “Blues” at every level. We are not trying to change anyone’s minds, but trying to change the way we relate to each other.