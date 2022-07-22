...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Letter: Brian Cullinane lacks knowledge of position being sought
I recently received my Voter’s Pamphlet for the primaries scheduled for August 2, 2022. For many voters, this is the one opportunity they will have to familiarize themselves with the candidates. I am always surprised when a candidate wants us to vote for them but doesn’t bother to take the time to tell us anything about themselves or worse missed a deadline. Brian Cullinane is one of those candidates.
Mr. Cullinane is running for Kittitas County Clerk. The link to his website does not work and while he has signs all over Kittitas County, we know nothing about him and for this reason, I must share my personal experience with the voters of Kittitas County. As a member of the legal community, the position of County Clerk is too critical to simply elect someone who does not take his job seriously.
Three months ago, I took titles for 12 vehicles into Mr. Cullinane who runs Ellensburg Licensing to have the vehicles transferred on behalf of a client and was assured by Mr. Cullinane he would get right on transferring the titles. After two more visits to the office over three months, the titles had not been transferred so I took the titles back.
If in three months, Mr. Cullinane could not do a job that he actually knew – why should we trust that he will be able to do a job he doesn’t know?
From all that I have seen, Mr. Cullinane does not take anything related to his candidacy for County Clerk seriously except for displaying signs. This is not an ad campaign. Recently Mr. Cullinane spoke to the Kittitas County Republican Party promising that if he were elected clerk, he would enact an e-filing system in the Clerk’s office and set up a process where people could request copies of documents without having to go into the office. Luckily someone at the meeting informed Mr. Cullinane that these were things that already existed in the Clerk’s office. He had not even bothered to look into this.
I have heard Mr. Cullinane speak on a few occasions and while he is friendly, he is clearly not qualified for the position of clerk. The lack of qualification and the disregard for standard operations is what caused the failures of the last clerk. We simply do not need a repeat and Mr. Cullinane has shown no indication he can serve the voters of Kittitas County with the diligence or knowledge necessary to ensure the Superior Court runs smoothly.