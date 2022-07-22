Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

I recently received my Voter’s Pamphlet for the primaries scheduled for August 2, 2022. For many voters, this is the one opportunity they will have to familiarize themselves with the candidates. I am always surprised when a candidate wants us to vote for them but doesn’t bother to take the time to tell us anything about themselves or worse missed a deadline. Brian Cullinane is one of those candidates.

Recommended for you