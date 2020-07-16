I cannot help but respond to the thumbs down by Noella Wyatt regarding the women who (gasp!) bought a case of alcohol and was thereby branded a "hoarder" and a "crisis" starter. In the first place, there is no shortage of alcohol. In the second place, there is no restriction on buying alcohol, except for age, of course. In the third place, Noella is obviously naive on how people keep alcohol. Has she ever seen a wine cellar? A wet bar? and what now defines being a "hoarder'? If I buy a box of beer (12 bottles) is that "hoarding"?
Can I get two dozen eggs instead of one, or is that "hoarding"? If I go to Costco, i can buy a case of almost anything including soup — is that "hoarding"? No. Actually that's how people shop at Costco.
What we don't need right now is people like Noella that are getting hysterical over perfectly normal behavior. Its hysteria that leads to all kinds of crises, not buying a case of alcohol.