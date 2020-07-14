The symbiotic nature of life on this planet astonishes and delights! An American poet, Mary Oliver, writes of these natural wonders like wild geese, "high in the blue air, heading home again". But which home? In the spring it’s north and in the fall it’s south? Interpreting her phrase as a metaphorical home can conclude that for the wild geese "home" is everywhere.
It is this connectedness, this capacity for life to thrive and grow, and like wild geese, loudly announce their place in the natural world, that fascinates and inspires. What is their nature? What is human nature? How do we connect?
Our connections are everywhere, and like the homes of birds, among us all.
It is these very connections that inspire us toward science. Understanding how we live and how other species live, give science the drive to discover.
We’ve discovered that the climate crisis is the result of decades of burning fossil fuel. Data-driven science indicates that the dramatic increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide is damaging our environmental systems. It urgently requires our action and response on local, national, and global levels.
Fortunately, the world has rallied to address similar crises.
The Montreal Protocol, approved by 197 countries, was the first treaty in the history of the United Nations to be ratified unanimously. It is an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out numerous substances that are responsible for ozone depletion. As a result of this commitment, the ozone hole in Antarctica is slowly recovering. Climate projections indicate that the ozone layer will return to 1980 levels between 2050 and 2070. The success of this treaty cannot be underrated and should provide continued incentive for climate action.
Audubon scientists have indicated two-thirds of North American birds are at risk for extinction because of the climate crisis. The scope of these losses demands immediate action. See the 2019 National Audubon Society report 'Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink’ at audubon.org.
Our connectedness, the very nature of nature itself, is at stake. Human responsibility is clear. As the wild geese we see each spring flying north, and each fall moving south, their home is our home.
Please vote for leadership, and write your existing leaders, to support the planned transition away from fossil fuels.
Audubon Climate Action Teams Central Region, Ellensburg