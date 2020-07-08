I had it all planed. Just a little more effort, just a little more success, and yes just a little more money, and we, my wife and I, were ready for the trip of a lifetime throughout the country of the United States of America. New home, new cars, new cloths and new money. We were on our way. But sometimes the plans of old men, worn down by time and injuries, have a different direction in mind, which no amount of youth, strength, ambition, or money can change.
We had just arrived home here in Cle Elum on Friday, after leaving Seattle, early in the day after my wife’s annual physical and doctor’s examination. After numerous usual tests we were informed everything was good. Go home, go run, go fly, enjoy your health and life once again. But not this time for my plans, ambition, fiscal discipline, and dreams, were over ran by a phone call and something called cancer.
My wife of 60 years had developed something called basal cell, squamous cell, skin cancer and needed surgery very fast to prevent spreading. The fear of melanoma discovery spreading into her blood stream was overwhelming as we both laid awake fearful of tomorrow.
After retirement and 55 years of work I made it my personal business and responsibility to acquire and maintain the finest medical insurance that money could buy. After numerous facial surgery’s and follow ups of over 12 round trips to the West Side, it was over and she is now cancer free. Looking back now in time at my numerous failures, my success, my determination, to provide my family and wife all that is possible, I realized nothing matters without them. My wife’s treatment and care was outstanding. The fiscal direction of our medical care and finances by me and the countless hours of transportation, surgery waiting and support, made me realize one thing.
I am a success for: THIS WAS MY FINEST HOUR.