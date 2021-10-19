Letter: Candidate explains why seeking seat on Roslyn council Janine Brodine Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I am running for the Roslyn City Council (Position 6) because I care deeply about the future of our town. During my 14 years on the Roslyn Planning and Historic Commission, the other commissioners and I spent hours crafting revisions to architectural design codes which would guarantee that newly built or remodeled houses would not be too large or too wide. In other words – they would fit in with the town.The architectural design codes (available on the city’s website under Roslyn Municipal Codes) are what control the size and height of houses or other new structures.But the commission is only advisory. It has no power to neither make decisions nor grant permits. When our commission presented revised codes to the City Council – they voted them down. In fact, after making a brief presentation, we were not allowed to speak in defense of our work. That was the day I decided to run for a council seat. I want to be able to explain and defend the need to keep new houses smaller. It is what I mean by historical integrity.I have heard from several citizens that I am blamed for some of the large structures in town. Please know that, when elected, I will fight to revise Roslyn’s architectural design codes so they support our historical designation.Janine BrodineRoslyn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter