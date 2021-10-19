Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

I am running for the Roslyn City Council (Position 6) because I care deeply about the future of our town.  During my 14 years on the Roslyn Planning and Historic Commission, the other commissioners and I spent hours crafting revisions to architectural design codes which would guarantee that newly built or remodeled houses would not be too large or too wide.  In other words – they would fit in with the town.

The architectural design codes (available on the city’s website under Roslyn Municipal Codes) are what control the size and height of houses or other new structures.

But the commission is only advisory.  It has no power to neither make decisions nor grant permits.  When our commission presented revised codes to the City Council – they voted them down.  In fact, after making a brief presentation, we were not allowed to speak in defense of our work.

That was the day I decided to run for a council seat.  I want to be able to explain and defend the need to keep new houses smaller. It is what I mean by historical integrity.

I have heard from several citizens that I am blamed for some of the large structures in town. Please know that, when elected, I will fight to revise Roslyn’s architectural design codes so they support our historical designation.

Janine Brodine

Roslyn

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.