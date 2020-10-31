Thank you to my supporters and voters for the Kittitas County Sheriff race. I have been very humbled by the great support, fresh ideas and engaging conversations over the past year. Our county residents have been and are very supportive of law enforcement, which I appreciate. Law enforcement is constantly changing to societal needs, county needs, changes in laws and changes in technology.
I am looking to the future and just want the Sheriff’s Office to be the most professional department that all of us deserve and can appreciate. Goals of mine include: excellent police/customer service, professionalism, quality investigations, employee satisfaction, increase officer safety and mental well-being, increase training/career opportunities, increase the department to meet the calls for service and develop our future leaders.
Get out and vote if you have not. I appreciate the support received so far, the support needed in the future and I look forward to the opportunity should you elect me as your Sheriff!