To the Editor:

Thank you to my supporters and voters for the Kittitas County Sheriff race. I have been very humbled by the great support, fresh ideas and engaging conversations over the past year. Our county residents have been and are very supportive of law enforcement, which I appreciate. Law enforcement is constantly changing to societal needs, county needs, changes in laws and changes in technology.

I am looking to the future and just want the Sheriff’s Office to be the most professional department that all of us deserve and can appreciate. Goals of mine include: excellent police/customer service, professionalism, quality investigations, employee satisfaction, increase officer safety and mental well-being, increase training/career opportunities, increase the department to meet the calls for service and develop our future leaders.

Get out and vote if you have not. I appreciate the support received so far, the support needed in the future and I look forward to the opportunity should you elect me as your Sheriff!

Bart Olson

Ellensburg

