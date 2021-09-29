Support Local Journalism


To the EditorL

I would like to submit a notification letter to the community for the upcoming Kittitas County Hospital District 1 Commissioner 5 race.

It is with regret that I must withdraw from the KVH Board Election. Needs have arisen in my family and at this point in time these needs leave me with insufficient time to dedicate to this race. With my resignation, I fully support and stand behind Matthew Altman. In meeting with Matthew, I feel that he and I share the same vision and have the same goals for our hospital and the community.

In closing, I am personally committed to public service and look forward to years of service to this wonderful county we all call home. Again, thank you for your support.

James Choe

Ellensburg

