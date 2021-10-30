Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

The voters of Ellensburg deserve honesty and transparency. It was just brought to my attention that Bárbara Robles has taken a job with Ferndale School District 502. Ferndale is four hours away from us, north of Bellingham to give you an idea.

I called the Auditors office for some clarification and hopefully Ms. Robles will be able to add to that clarification for us.

The question we should all be asking Ms. Robles is: Will the City of Ellensburg remain her primary residence? Per RCW 29A (election law), in order for Ellensburg to be Ms. Robles primary residence, she would need to lay her head at night in Ellensburg 51% of the year. If Ms. Robles does not live in Ellensburg 51% of the year, she will not be qualified to be a City Council member.

On August 31st, 2021, Ferndale School District wrote a “Meet Ferndale’s newest school leaders” where they introduced Ms. Robles as the Director of Equity and Inclusion. FSD 502 also wrote a Q&A with Ms. Robles posted online on October 6th, 2021.

It appears this job change for Ms. Robles has been in the work for a few months and it explains why she has been relatively absent from the “campaign trail”. At the very least, Ms. Robles should have informed the voters in Ellensburg that she would be taking the job with the Ferndale School District and not allowed for any doubt with her intentions for where her primary place of residence would be.

I hope that Ms. Robles will take the time to address this serious concern and question. It is our duty as voters to hold our candidates and elected officials accountable and honest.

Jessica Karraker

Ellensburg

