Letter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Jessica Karraker Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:The voters of Ellensburg deserve honesty and transparency. It was just brought to my attention that Bárbara Robles has taken a job with Ferndale School District 502. Ferndale is four hours away from us, north of Bellingham to give you an idea.I called the Auditors office for some clarification and hopefully Ms. Robles will be able to add to that clarification for us. The question we should all be asking Ms. Robles is: Will the City of Ellensburg remain her primary residence? Per RCW 29A (election law), in order for Ellensburg to be Ms. Robles primary residence, she would need to lay her head at night in Ellensburg 51% of the year. If Ms. Robles does not live in Ellensburg 51% of the year, she will not be qualified to be a City Council member.On August 31st, 2021, Ferndale School District wrote a “Meet Ferndale’s newest school leaders” where they introduced Ms. Robles as the Director of Equity and Inclusion. FSD 502 also wrote a Q&A with Ms. Robles posted online on October 6th, 2021. It appears this job change for Ms. Robles has been in the work for a few months and it explains why she has been relatively absent from the “campaign trail”. At the very least, Ms. Robles should have informed the voters in Ellensburg that she would be taking the job with the Ferndale School District and not allowed for any doubt with her intentions for where her primary place of residence would be.I hope that Ms. Robles will take the time to address this serious concern and question. It is our duty as voters to hold our candidates and elected officials accountable and honest.Jessica KarrakerEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campus Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter