I am writing to ask you to vote for Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz for our 13th Legislative District seat
Eduardo’s story is a classic American narrative. His parents are immigrants who worked hard in the agricultural industry to give him the opportunity to graduate from Quincy High School and attend Washington State University. Eduardo did farm work, washed dishes, and cleaned bathrooms in order to get an education. He’s lived with student debt, and not knowing how he would pay an emergency medical bill. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he served in the National Guard. He knows what the day-to-day struggle is like for the residents of our county, and he is committed to working for the good of everyone — farmers and farmworkers, students and teachers, small business owners and essential workers.
One issue that is personally important to me, as a college professor, is making sure the students who are willing to work hard have the opportunity, through their hard work, to lead a better life. Eduardo shares this vision, and that’s one of the reasons why he has my vote.
It’s time to let a new generation take the helm of leadership in our state. Vote Eduardo, and don’t forget to return your ballot by November 3!