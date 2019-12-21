As 2019 winds down, I look back on this past year with the wonder of what the New Year ahead will bring. I am involved locally in cat and kitten rescue, trap, neuter, return (TNR) specifically. Some years ago, I became aware of the growing burden of feline overpopulation, not just here in our community, but all over. For the past five years, with the help of my rescue partner, we have transported hundreds of cats and kittens to The Feral Cat Spay/Neuter Project (FCSNP) in Lynnwood to make available low-cost surgeries for pet cats and free surgeries for feral and free-roaming cats.
Since before my involvement in rescue, the cats and kittens that Kittitas County Friends of Animals volunteers foster have been transported to no-kill adoption centers on the west side of the mountains. Our reason for sending them out of the area for adoption is that these facilities have in-house veterinarians that spay and neuter prior to being adopted as pets. Something that we are not able to afford to do locally as well as lacking the volunteers to facilitate the adoption process.
Until, this year, we had available to us another low-cost, low-income clinic to utilize and refer people to. Yakima Humane recently announced that they are no longer doing spay-neuter surgeries, how long it will be before they resume these services, we don’t know.
FCSNP is utilized by many rescues around the state and is booked two months in advance. In a recent conversation I had with a member of their board, I was told they are having difficulty finding another veterinarian to hire. Their current vet performs approximately 40 surgeries each day, four days a week. Their December newsletter says they have altered 7,291 cats in 2019.
The adoption centers with their in-house clinics are also finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for spay-neuter of adoptable pets due to a shortage of Licensed Veterinary Technicians.
Our ability to help save more lives depends on the availability of affordable spay and neuter. We will not adopt out unaltered animals and the West Side rescues are accepting them at a much slower pace than in years past.
Kittitas County Friends of Animals is a registered non-profit 501(c)3. Your tax-deductible contributions will help continue to save lives by allowing them to spay and neuter locally. Please send your contributions for spay/neuter to KCFOA, PO Box 1239, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Valley Community Cats, Ellensburg