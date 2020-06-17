Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

What an unfortunate juxtaposition! On the front page of the June 13, 2020 Daily Record there was an article by Jack Belcher about Central Washington University (CWU) evicting APOYO, one of Ellensburg’s greatest town-gown contributors, for two reasons: “the building was structurally unsound” and “CWU was receiving nothing from the agreement” (i.e., volunteer opportunities for students). On the back page of the same section, there is a full-page drawing for children to color that celebrates the partnership of CWU and the town of Ellensburg as a whole. The drawing states, “Show your support for our community by coloring this page of the Ellensburg Bull and Central Washington University’s Wellington Wildcat.” The irony is breathtaking.

APOYO has been serving both CWU and Ellensburg for 20 years. If space is an issue, there are open buildings on campus. For example, Old Heat, as stated in the article, is available. In 2018, CWU purchased the old teriyaki restaurant on University Way and there it sits. In the 2019-2029 master plan (http://www.cwu.edu/facility/sites/cts.cwu.edu.facility/files/documents/CWU_master_plan_2019-2029_final.pdf) there is no mention of plans to use that building.

I wrote to CWU Facilities Department, and Delano Palmer, Director Capitol Planning and Projects, replied and said, “At this time, due to the financial impacts related COVID-19, there are no immediate plans for the Teriyaki restaurant. Once the university is financially sound, re-evaluation and prospects will be considered based upon University need, funding availability, and authorization.” It seems to me that a restaurant, with all the relevant equipment, would be a perfect place to put a food bank. While CWU waits for “need, funding, and authorizarion”, it seems they could let APOYO use the space.

There is no evidence that APOYO did not report on student involvement. In fact, they reported involvement in more than one way according to the article: reporting to the Center for Leadership and Community Involvement regularly, to Heinselman (Dean of Student Success) after the issue came up, and to the Daily Record. There has been student involvement since the beginning.

I ask you, Dr. Gaudino, is this the legacy you want to leave?

Marte Fallshore

Ellensburg

