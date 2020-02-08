Dr. James Gaudino has recently made a rather short-sighted decision by refusing to renew Apoyo’s lease on campus. His reasons (lack of student involvement and no benefit to the university) have both been belied by the data, as reported in this paper.
Apoyo serves the whole community, not just CWU. What a great way to serve the community. I know CWU once had a committee to try to alleviate the town-gown divide (I couldn’t find evidence that it still exists as of this writing).
In an article dated April 7, 2009, then town manager Ted Barkley stated, “Gaudino was under the assumption that the university and the city were one community, which is a healthy way to approach this. He hadn't seen the division.”
Apparently, he still does not see the division. This short-sighted decision could exacerbate that division further because it seems to say that the community does not matter. Apoyo brought non-university people to campus. They have a wider mission than FISH, which is why it’s important they stay independent and are not interested in merging with FISH. Please, think beyond the university to the whole community and renew their license with adequate space for them to operate. Thank you.