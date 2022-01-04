Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

I know so much about Ellensburg and in particular its geology through my viewing and listening to Professor Nick Zentner’s prolific viewings on YouTube and various audio podcasts.

His services to education and community engagement stands out as a truly outstanding achievement.

Some academics make their careers through research and others through education and teaching.

Could I humbly suggest that the University of Central Washington award a Ph.D. to Nick in recognition of his hard and smart work which has really identified Ellensburg as a true centre of community care and academic excellence. This has a very serious side with people understanding more about earthquakes and vulcanism — this is not ivory tower academe but a very practical and useful contribution by Nick and the University of Central Washington.

I live in Western Australia And look forward to visiting your state once COVID subsides.

David Utting

Bachelor of science, graduate diploma in journalism, master of arts in literature and communication, Nedlands, Perth, Western Australia

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.