Letter: Central Washington University should award Ph.D. to Nick Zentner David Utting Jan 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I know so much about Ellensburg and in particular its geology through my viewing and listening to Professor Nick Zentner’s prolific viewings on YouTube and various audio podcasts.His services to education and community engagement stands out as a truly outstanding achievement.Some academics make their careers through research and others through education and teaching. Could I humbly suggest that the University of Central Washington award a Ph.D. to Nick in recognition of his hard and smart work which has really identified Ellensburg as a true centre of community care and academic excellence. This has a very serious side with people understanding more about earthquakes and vulcanism — this is not ivory tower academe but a very practical and useful contribution by Nick and the University of Central Washington.I live in Western Australia And look forward to visiting your state once COVID subsides.David UttingBachelor of science, graduate diploma in journalism, master of arts in literature and communication, Nedlands, Perth, Western Australia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter