Here are some thoughts and quotes in response to "A few reasons to vote for Donald Trump," Feb. 22.
Regarding Trump's suggestion of tree planting: While reforestation could be one tool for mitigating climate change, “planting trees will never be a substitute for decreasing fossil fuel emissions,” — Sassan Saatchi, senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. See nasa.climate.gov. Meanwhile, Trump is trying to open monument lands and wildlife refuges for oil drilling and roll back emission standards, which the EPA projected would avoid 6 billion metric tons of gas emissions over 15 years.
Regarding separation of families as Obama policy: “Experts say there were some separations under previous administrations, but no blanket policy to prosecute parents and, therefore, separate them from their children.”— Lori Robertson, Fact-check.org, as reported by USA Today News. Even if it were true that previous administrations had policies that separated children from parents, why would this make it acceptable? The Trump administration has separated 3,000 children from their parents and siblings.
Regarding the economy: Since Trump’s huge tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest, the middle and low classes have reaped little benefit. His tariffs have hurt Midwest farming and manufacturing. Health care and higher education remain too expensive for most. The tax cut has reduced revenue and is projected to increase the annual deficit by about $200 billion, or close to $2 trillion over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
And about his lies: The quantity and brazenness are unprecedented in American history. Along with his bullying, boasting, and vengefulness, his lies reflect the tactics of dictators. They work in concert with the Russian disinformation in our social media aimed at Trump’s re-election to further weaken U.S. influence and elevate Putin’s.
What Judge Amy Bergman Jackson said in her sentencing of Roger Stone applies to Trump: “The truth still exists. The truth still matters... (His) insistence that it doesn't, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy."
I see no reason to vote for President Trump. Clearly, nothing, not truth, not science, not human suffering, not our democracy or the future, is more important to Trump than himself. He is using the presidency as a vehicle to personal glory. We need a president who puts country before self.