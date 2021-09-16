Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Review is underway of yet another (number 4) multi-story, dorm-styled complex to crowd into the condensed Fifth Ave/Main St. downtown area, owned and constructed by the same company/person, Tyler Glahn.

This next one would crowd 49 tiny dorm-style apartments onto this one corner, and consists of four floors. Already the three existing complex structures create traffic, parking, noise, pet facility issues, and overall degradation of property values for single family residences, without regard.

How many of these can downtown absorb without the city giving any consideration to the blatant negative impacts of surrounding properties? Downtown will never again be able to offer the small town charm, safety, and appeal that has historically made Ellensburg a desirable retreat from the chaos of larger cities.

No offering of reasonable greenbelt common areas, parks, offstreet/adequate visitor parking, and no inherent traffic density abatements are being factored into consideration or required?

If you too are concerned, please contact the city planning dept and give voice. The deadline is Sept. 21.

Rebecca Lee

Ellensburg

