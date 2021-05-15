In a letter to the editor, Kent DaVault celebrates the grit and tenacity of the Cecropia moth, which struggles to free itself from a cocoon and in doing so, produces the bloodflow that allows it to fly. He asks that we allow immigrants and members of minority populations to experience the same noble struggle, rather than making life easier for them.
Last I checked, I wasn't a Cecropia caterpillar, yearning to fly. I didn't have to worry about wasps and other parasitoids, squirrels that might eat me in my larval stage, or insecticides. And no, I didn't have to shed a restrictive cocoon.
How, then, did I learn to fly here in the U.S.? I struggled and pushed to be born into a middle-class White family with college-educated parents. I faced adversity in the form of insurmountable obstacles like disco. And bell bottoms!! And having my parents buy me an old, ugly Mustang to commute in! My American-born best friend Jaime had parents who didn't speak English, but I had hair that wouldn't feather like Shaun Cassidy's. And I guess my challenges must have been greater than his, since I went on to get two Masters Degrees and a Ph.D., while the last I heard was that he hadn't even completed an AA degree.
DaVault mourns the days of high standards, before everything got dumbed down. My recollection was that back then, most of the people of color who I knew had challenges similar to Cecropia larvae. Troy developed grit by having someone strangle him and leave him for dead so they could steal his barely-running Volvo. Mickey developed grit by being shot to death while waiting in line at Giant Burgers in Richmond. Like the majority of Cecropia larvae, quite a few of my friends never got to unfurl their wings.
I’m trying to understand DeVault’s point about the lowering of standards in our schools, but thinking about it sends all the blood flowing to my wings!! Looking at the things my 10th-grade daughter struggles with in school, I wonder how those standards could be changing. Do they let immigrants round Pi down to 3? Do they get a reprieve from acne? Do they really have it easier than people like me, or like DaVault? Somehow, I doubt it.