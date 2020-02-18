We at the Central Washington Sentinel were recently made aware that Kittitas County policy, directed by the County Prosecutor's office, has been changed where as citizens can only talk with one BOCC Commissioners via phone or in person per day. This comes after all of our commissioners have openly and publicly talked about increased transparency and accountability.
At a time when our country, both locally and nationally, see citizens polarized by issues and perceptions, we need our elected officials to be readily accessible. This new policy adoption by Kittitas County is definitely a move in the wrong direction and makes contact with our primary elected officials much more difficult.
One of the benefits to rural living is knowing those who serve us. Many of us have lived on the West Side of the Cascade Range where accessibility to elected officials is both rare and or very infrequent by the majority. Within Kittitas County, it has been a pleasure to actually know those you were voting for. While our county can not stop most of the changes coming its way, we strongly support the citizenry’s ability to meet with and access the Board of County Commissioners, the option of addressing each of them individually by stopping by the Commissioner’s office and support more transparency over less.
This policy shift was directed by our County Prosecutor which appears that his office is diligently seeking ways to limit access to county officials. If the prosecutor can’t find ways to support citizens access to elected officials, we suggest it might be time to replace this elected official.