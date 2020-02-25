I think the most important issue facing America right now is health care. We have a very unstable system in this country. It is inefficient. And, it causes instability in the lives of the people it supposedly serves.
This became even more apparent to me with the closure of the hospital I worked for, and being faced with having to obtain insurance in a complicated system.
The hospital was an important resource for the community. The management of the hospital had been inadequate and greedy for many years. And, the health care system that the hospital existed in is very flawed.
I've learned a lot about Obamacare since being unemployed. It has been a safety net for me. It's helping cushion this trying time. The first month I qualified for Apple Health, which is Medicaid. Once the unemployment kicked in I got a high-deductible policy that is subsidized by tax credits, based on income. I got about $400 knocked off of a $700 policy. I'm thankful for that. Fortunately, I received free guidance from a financial adviser in Yakima, Richard Miller, who offered to help the many displaced workers. The system is very complicated for the uninitiated.
I think we need a more comprehensive health care system that is efficient and organized. Taxes will go up, but we're paying through the nose the way we are doing things anyway, plus the process is such an uncertain, stressful and exasperating one. We need universal health care.