I join Dr. Davis in applauding the on-the-floor staff of our LTC facilities. They are angels on Earth to put themselves in danger caring for those infected and affected by the recent outbreak.
I don’t believe that the outbreak was handled “exceptionally.” Whatever plans were made for Prestige Post Acute were fatally flawed. 49 of 58 patients tested positive — that’s 84%. 15 of 58 patients died — that’s 26%. One of those 15 was my husband. Those numbers do not reflect a success and should horrify anyone with a soul. The main issues that caused this failure are:
1. Extreme overcrowding. When patients are 2 to 3 to a room, with curtains for separation of their 10’ x 12’ space and 2 to 4 to a toilet, there is no hope to contain a virus. If patients had private rooms, like assisted-living facilities in town, these numbers would have been much lower, like they were in the other facilities. Prestige should never have been approved for 58 beds, let alone the 75 beds their website touts. The 2-bed rooms should be converted to single rooms, the 3-bed rooms should be 2 bed or better yet 1 bed. If overcrowding is not dealt with, COVID or other viruses will keep killing our elderly and disabled. If more beds are needed, the owners should build a new facility. The overcrowding has to stop.
2. Inadequate testing. Weekly testing in the midst of an outbreak with a 3-4 day wait for results? Really? The first positive was July 8. My husband was tested the 13th, results were shared the 16th. His roommate was positive/symptomatic during this wait for results. My husband was moved from the contaminated room July 17 in with 2 other negative people, using 4-day-old data, thus infecting them, as I could see that he was getting sick days before. On the 19th, he died. Why were we waiting 3-4 days for results and why wasn’t testing being done daily? The shuffle of patients with 4-day-old results did nothing but spread the virus around. Unacceptable.
The blame goes to the owners who feel it is OK to jam our very most vulnerable population into shared rooms. The patients pay dearly for awful living conditions. Is it legal? Apparently, sadly, horribly so. Our vulnerables deserve better and we as humans need to make those changes.