How to change an entire country politically: just drop a virus on the nation and add confusing polling data! It’s evident that even with all the hate against President Trump, if the economy had kept going in the direction it was headed, a re-election of Trump was on track, and still could be. China is the ultimate villain in this scenario but excessive media negativity toward Trump was certainly in the mix.
It seems a mountain of voting anomalies are showing up. Just how much are you willing to accept? The Democrats spent nearly four years with the false Russian narrative. Let’s spend at least a few weeks or even months getting to the truth to see if tinkering with our voting system occurred!
Informed citizens undoubtedly know that some proposed changes by the left are against the basic premise of our founding principles. We are a representative republic and not a total democracy. Democracy can promote mob rule and our founders weren’t living in a vacuum. They studied all forms of government and devised our system which gave individuals rights that government can’t take away.
A foundational proponent of this form of government was the division of powers. They knew a strong centralized form of government, as with kings, monarchs and dictators, would use power to subvert the people and enrich themselves. This still goes on in the world today… China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.
We have an Executive branch, a Congress of both Senate and House, and a Judicial branch. This was to help in the separation of powers. The Electoral College, an ingenious system, assures all states have some say in a presidential election. Two senators from each state also support this idea. Representatives are proportional to population and therefore reflect the larger populated areas. Even in our early founding, New York and Boston were the large population centers, and the founders didn’t want power concentrated in just a few populace regions.
I guess you could say it’s the right’s turn to resist, but it won’t be through riots, destroying of private property, rewriting history or subverting free speech; no, it will be through how our dollars are spent, staying politically involved, cleaning up the voter rolls and using all judicial review possible.