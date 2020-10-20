Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Please look at fact-based, non-partisan sources to inform your voting decisions. Check out sources like Politifact.com, Factcheck.org, Pewresearch.org, peer-reviewed scientific or medical journals, and other non-partisan sources. Here’s a sample of facts for your consideration.

1. Over the past four years we’ve witnessed continued and growing disparities across the country. https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/02/07/6-facts-about-economic-inequality-in-the-u-s.

2. Healthcare costs continue to rise, and many are at risk for losing healthcare provided through ObamaCare because the current administration wants to eliminate Obamacare. https://www.cbpp.org/health/commentary-aca-repeal-even-more-dangerous-during-pandemic-and-economic-crisis.

3. Small farmers are suffering. https://time.com/5885962/trump-farmers-election-climate/. “U.S. trade aid mainly benefited large farms in its latest round, undermining a key pledge by the Trump administration and leaving family producers at risk of collapse as the economy entered a recession.” https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/02/as-small-us-farms-face-crisis-trumps-trade-aid-flowed-to-corporations.html.

4. “September 2020 was the warmest month on record worldwide … record-setting wildfires scorched the U.S. West …” https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/07/climate-change-september-2020-was-the-hottest-on-record-worldwide-.html

5. Innocent Black and Brown Americans are being murdered, and White supremacists are emboldened by the hate our president repeatedly espouses. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/06/history-of-lynching-violent-deaths-reflect-brutal-american-legacy/; https://www.factcheck.org/2019/03/the-facts-on-white-nationalism/

6. The current U.S. president lies to us, and blatantly uses the office as a tool for personal and familial gains. https://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/; https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/feb/11/facebook-posts/fact-checking-how-many-trump-relatives-and-friends/

7. We’re facing an economic collapse with no clear plan for recovery from the executive branch, but a bill passed by the House, sitting, ignored, on Senator McConnell’s desk https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6800.

8. The response to the COVID pandemic has been unlike anything this generation has seen, left free to spread among us with an uncoordinated and ineffective government response with more than 219,000 Americans dead and counting. Following public health recommendations, like wearing a mask, which has been clearly shown to reduce the spread of the virus, is deemed a political statement, instead of what it should be thought of — just common sense, no different than handwashing. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449.

9. "…protective measures such as limiting travel, avoiding crowds, social distancing, and thorough and frequent hand washing can slow down the development of new COVID-19 cases…” https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/preventing-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus.

10. I hope you will vote for candidates that promote fact-based solutions and unity, not lies and division. All of us, and the generations behind us, deserve more unity, and less division.

Kathy Early

Ellensburg

