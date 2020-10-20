Please look at fact-based, non-partisan sources to inform your voting decisions. Check out sources like Politifact.com, Factcheck.org, Pewresearch.org, peer-reviewed scientific or medical journals, and other non-partisan sources. Here’s a sample of facts for your consideration.
8. The response to the COVID pandemic has been unlike anything this generation has seen, left free to spread among us with an uncoordinated and ineffective government response with more than 219,000 Americans dead and counting. Following public health recommendations, like wearing a mask, which has been clearly shown to reduce the spread of the virus, is deemed a political statement, instead of what it should be thought of — just common sense, no different than handwashing. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449.
10. I hope you will vote for candidates that promote fact-based solutions and unity, not lies and division. All of us, and the generations behind us, deserve more unity, and less division.