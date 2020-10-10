As members of the Checkerboard Partnership, we are responding to the recent letter to the editor regarding our effort to permanently protect thousands of acres in Kittitas County to preserve community access and benefits from these lands.
These lands were acquired through interim financing provided by a group of private investors. The Nature Conservancy (TNC) currently manages the land on behalf of these investors and is working with the community to find a permanent solution within approximately 10 years. We see this as an awesome opportunity to create a lasting legacy for our community.
In addition to proposing strategic land transfers to state and federal agencies, the Partnership is currently seeking grant and private funding to create a community forest on the Cle Elum Ridge. The letter states that we are “asking the public (to) pay them back at more than twice the original value.” The price of these lands has not been determined — if we are awarded this grant, the fair market value will be independently assessed. All public grants only pay up to the assessed fair market value.
We were concerned to see the letter state that the Checkerboard Partnership is an “organization” and imply we are a “hyped-up effort” acting on behalf of TNC. This is incorrect. We are what our name says, a partnership, made up of members from the communities who would be most impacted by the loss of these lands: Kittitas County residents and the Yakama Nation.
Our interests, expertise, and values vary widely but we all agree on the importance of keeping this land working, healthy and accessible. We range from small forest landowners, city and county representatives, community-based organizations, and conservation non-profits, one of which is TNC. As the project originator and ongoing land manager, they remain an important partner in this effort.
We all have equal say in our partnership, vote on decisions, and work together to find resolution when we disagree. We believe in protecting this land so that our families, neighbors, friends, and community members can continue to enjoy these special places forever.
This will be a long process and we want our community to lead the way. Although we are diverse, we by no means represent every voice in Kittitas County. We encourage everyone to engage with us, whether you have concerns or support the project. To do so, please contact our facilitator Melissa Speeg at mspeeg@kittitasconservationtrust.org.
Checkerboard Partnership Planning Committee