Here's something to chew on. I just mailed my primary ballot and was forced to mark the outside of the ballot for all to see, (that throws privacy right out the window) if I'm a Democrat or Republican. Also I just found out, the U.S. Postal Service Union has endorsed Bernie Sanders.
So riddle me this. Considering the big rally Bernie just had in Tacoma. And the endorsement. Do you think the resistance might have found some small place somewhere in the post office here in Washington state? Scary. Now consider this. The great lengths the Washington Democratic representatives and senators, in D.C., went to trying to keep Trump off that ballot. Choice is pretty clear. Bernie Sanders, socialist. USPS, tax payer funded money pit. Sucked dry by the union. Or Trumpy Bear.