In response to the article by Rebecca Thomas, associate pastor at Kittitas New Life Assembly Church, May 8, 2021; “God as Mother, not just on Mother’s Day”
“God as Mother” is an expression used by the Hindu religion in reference to their god, Devi. Biblical Christianity has never referred God as “Mother”. The biblical references cited acknowledge the equality of both men and women before God and the breadth of our Father’s nature and love that includes both masculine and feminine characteristics. Jesus specifically and only referred to God as Father, “I ascend to my Father, and your Father, my God, and your God.” John 20:17. He did so 165 times in the Gospels. He instructed his disciples to approach God as “Our Father in heaven” Matthew 6:9.
When God chose to reveal himself to the world, he did so in his Son (masculine), “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of His being” Hebrews 1:3. The reason it is “difficult to consider the motherly image of God as Mother” is because God represents himself as Father exclusively in the scriptures and instructs us to see him, know him and relate to him as Father. To do otherwise is to create God in our own image, which is idolatry. Many other religions will allow you to relate to god as mother, not Christianity.