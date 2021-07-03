Yep, you own it now socialists.
And don’t even try to say you are all about peace, love, unity and Bobby Sherman. You own your violent BLM and antifa mobs as some of the most hate filled people there are. You hate America and us Americans who love and believe it is the greatest nation on Earth. You even hate yourselves for being white or heterosexual. Now as our cities are being destroyed and America invaded, all you plan to do is indoctrinate the children to further hate anyone based on race rather than content of character. You are the definition of racist and you want the government to take the place of the family. You lionize criminals and demonize law and order. All the while you talk about how peaceful and nice you are.
While conservative states policies have been working in bouncing back from the China virus, national and socialist state policies have created even more problems on top of recovery efforts. Your fearmongering and hatred for America divides us even more. You say you want unity but do everything in your power just to continue attacking conservatives. You open our borders wide to drugs and human trafficking. You give sanctuary to resulting criminal activity while attacking cops. You enable criminals and let them go unpunished. Crime, drugs, and homelessness are destroying communities and all you do is try to indoctrinate our children to see race as the cause of our problems. You don’t want unity, you want conformity.
It’s not Russia, China, Iran or other third-world totalitarian nations that will destroy us. They will just start eating our lunch again while all you peaceful socialists help destroy America for them. Biden removes sanctions against their fossil fuel pipelines while disabling our own resources. Don’t be surprised as America fights back. The only good thing about sleepy Joe is that comrade Kamala and nattering Nancy are next in line.
Happy Independence Day America! God help the future of our great nation!
"When the people are afraid of the government, that's tyranny. But when the government is afraid of the people, that's liberty."